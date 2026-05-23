Dalit land encroachment sparks village outrage

Intro

Bidar villagers protest alleged encroachment of burial, government and Dalit land, demanding strict action and police investigation.

Bidar

Residents of Valadoddi (Odawad) village in Bidar taluk staged a protest alleging encroachment of public burial ground land, government land, and C-form land allocated to Dalits, and demanded immediate intervention from district authorities.

The villagers later submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, urging action to stop what they described as illegal layout formation and unauthorised land sales in the area.

According to the protesters, land in Survey No. 74 (burial ground), Survey No. 75 (government land), and C-form lands in Survey Nos. 81, 82, and 83, along with plots in Survey Nos. 86 and 87, were allegedly encroached upon. They claimed that fake documents were being used to develop and sell layouts on these lands.

The villagers further alleged that land associated with the Sumedha Buddhist Vihara had also been illegally occupied. They expressed concern that individuals who questioned the alleged encroachment were facing threats, and that women in the village were reportedly being harassed.

Protesters said that multiple complaints and cases have already been filed at various police stations, including the Women Police Station, City Police Station, Market Police Station, and Cyber Police Station. They demanded stronger legal action against those involved.

The villagers urged authorities to initiate a rowdy sheet against the accused persons and consider externment proceedings to prevent further intimidation and illegal activities in the village.

Community representatives, including Ganapati Shankar, Namdev Pandhari, Praveenkumar Yoginath, and Gram Panchayat member Kashinath Shivaraj, participated in the protest and called for urgent protection of public and Dalit land rights.

Officials are yet to issue a detailed response, while villagers continue to press for swift action and a thorough investigation into the alleged encroachment and related complaints in the taluk.