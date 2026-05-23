Sharada Puryanaik calls for strong JDS organisational push

CH NEWS

Shivamogga

JD(S) MLA and party legislative wing deputy leader Sharada Puryanaik has called on party workers to strengthen grassroots organisation, stressing that upcoming local body elections may be contested either in alliance with the NDA or independently.

Speaking at a programme held at the JD(S) district office in Shivamogga during the installation ceremony of the new president of the JD(S) ST wing, H.R. Hanumantappa, she urged workers not to become complacent and instead focus on building the party from the booth level.

Sharada Puryanaik said there is uncertainty over the continuation of the JD(S)-BJP alliance, but clarified that the party has no objection to the arrangement. She noted that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown goodwill by allocating responsibilities to party leaders like H.D. Kumaraswamy, party workers ultimately aspire for JD(S) to come to power independently and see Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister again.

She added that even if the alliance continues, the party must be prepared to contest elections on its own strength. With local body elections followed by assembly elections, she said organisational readiness is essential across wards, gram panchayats, and booth levels.

The MLA also highlighted the contribution of the ST community to JD(S) and praised party founder H.D. Deve Gowda for his efforts toward welfare initiatives, including support for the Valmiki community and institutions like the Rajanahalli mutt. She urged greater outreach to bring more members of the ST community into the party fold.

Newly appointed ST wing president H.R. Hanumantappa, after assuming charge, called for unity within the party and said internal differences should not be discussed publicly. He stressed that all issues can be resolved within the party framework and promised to tour the district to strengthen JD(S) organisation ahead of elections.

He also raised concerns over funding shortages affecting welfare programmes and urged community members to stay politically aware. Leaders at the event collectively emphasized the goal of winning at least three assembly seats from the district through stronger coordination and grassroots mobilisation.