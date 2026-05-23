Justice Nazeer inaugurated Palemar Convention facilities in Mangaluru

Blurb

Justice Abdul Nazeer urges Palemar Convention Centre use for education, culture and social harmony, praising its role in community development initiatives

Mangaluru

Justice J. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, has called for the newly inaugurated Palemar Convention Centre and associated halls to be used for educational, cultural, and social harmony activities that benefit the wider community.

He was speaking at the inauguration of multiple convention facilities developed under the leadership of former minister and Vikaas Education Trust chairman Krishna J. Palemar, including Palemar Convention Centre at Maryhill, Palemar Garden at Morgan’s Gate, Palemar Farms near Surathkal, and Netravathi Sabhabhavan at Jeppinamogaru.

Justice Nazeer said that such infrastructure should serve as platforms for education, skill development, and community engagement, stressing that education remains a key tool for poverty eradication and human resource development. He also invoked the example of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as an inspiration for youth empowerment through education.

Union Minister V. Somanna praised Krishna J. Palemar’s efforts, describing him as a “visionary” who has used personal resources for social welfare initiatives. He said the four-venue project reflects a model of socially responsible development and contributes significantly to community upliftment.

Somanna also announced that the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru is expected to begin within a month, highlighting ongoing railway development as a driver of economic growth. He said the Prime Minister remains committed to coastal Karnataka’s development.

Speaker U.T. Khader noted that the new convention centre adds to the region’s infrastructure and should support economic and social activities such as weddings, conferences, and cultural programmes. He praised Palemar’s personality and service-oriented approach, calling the project a reflection of coastal Karnataka’s growth.

Krishna J. Palemar said the convention centre was built with a focus on public service and affordable access, and that a significant portion of its revenue would be directed toward educational initiatives through the Vikaas Education Trust.

The event saw participation from MPs, MLAs, and several social workers, and also included the felicitation of achievers and contributors involved in education, arts, and infrastructure development in the region.