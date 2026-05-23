Bhima river pollution risk alarms residents

Yadgir

Unchecked dumping of garbage into a drain flowing towards the Bhima river near Yadgir city has raised serious sanitation and environmental concerns among residents, who have urged immediate action from civic authorities.

Locals said large quantities of waste have accumulated in the drain, creating foul smell and unhygienic conditions in nearby areas. They alleged that the City Municipal Council has been slow to act against illegal dumping, allowing the problem to worsen over time.

The drain, which runs along the Chittapur–Kalaburagi Road and Hattikuni Road bridge stretch, is reportedly filled with plastic carry bags, bottles, paper waste, thermocol, glass pieces, and other non-biodegradable materials. Residents said people frequently arrive in vehicles and dump garbage directly into the drain.

Citizens questioned the lack of enforcement despite officials regularly passing through the same stretch. They said the absence of strict monitoring has encouraged repeated dumping of waste in the open drain.

Residents also expressed concern over environmental damage, stating that plastic waste is being consumed by stray animals, while aquatic life in the drain is under threat. They warned that polluted water eventually flows into the Bhima river, risking contamination of natural water resources.

Local people further alleged that improper waste disposal is not limited to this stretch alone, but is also visible in several parts of the city, indicating wider shortcomings in the municipal waste management system.

They urged the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further dumping, strengthen monitoring mechanisms, and improve solid waste management practices. Residents stressed that maintaining cleanliness is essential for public health and environmental protection.

Civic officials are yet to issue a detailed response, while citizens continue to demand urgent intervention to restore sanitation and prevent further environmental damage in the region.