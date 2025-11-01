Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomeCityCM accuses Centre of sidelining Kannada and promoting Hindi
City

CM accuses Centre of sidelining Kannada and promoting Hindi

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
34

During the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of neglecting Kannada and imposing Hindi, alleging “step-motherly treatment” toward the state despite its high revenue contribution.

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the Centre of neglecting Kannada and imposing Hindi.

He also called upon people of the State to oppose those who are ‘anti-Kannada’.

“The federal government is meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said during his address on the occasion of the State Foundation Day (Rajyotsava Day) in Bengaluru.

He charged that the State provides Rs 4.5 lakh crore revenue to the Centre, but it has been denied its rightful share and is given a paltry amount instead.

Stating that injustice is being done to Kannada language, the Chief Minister said, “There are continuous attempts to impose Hindi. Grants are given for the development of Hindi and Sanskrit while other languages of the country are being neglected.”

He also said that Karnataka is denied funds for the development of the State.

“Injustice is being done to the classical language Kannada by denying adequate funds for its growth. We have to oppose all those who are anti-Kannada,” Siddaramaiah said.

Underlining the need to take Kannada language and its culture to new heights, the Chief Minister said the neglect inflicted upon the Kannada language in education has caused many problems.

“Children of the developed nations think, learn and dream in their mother tongue but here the situation is opposite. English and Hindi are weakening the talent of our children,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Hence, there is a need to bring laws to introduce mother tongue as the medium of instruction. I emphasise that the Centre should pay heed in this direction,” he added.

“Karnataka Rajyotsava is not just a festival. It is a sacred day that unites Kannadigas, who are spread across various states, through the umbilical cord of Kannada. On this day, let us proudly remember the labor, sacrifices, and offerings of millions of Kannada enthusiasts who selflessly toiled to make the dream of such a Kannada State a reality,” he said.

Previous article
Bihar polls: CPM releases manifesto, slams ‘lawlessness’ under NDA
Next article
Army conducts ‘Vayu Sananvay-II’ drone and counter-drone exercise
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.