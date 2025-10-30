Jan Suraaj party worker shot dead in Bihar’s Mokama

Jan Suraaj’s Dularchand Yadav was reportedly shot dead by rival party workers.

Mokama

Amid heightened political campaign in Bihar polls, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna’s Mokama area on Thursday, police said.

Locals, however, claimed that the Jan Suraaj activist was shot dead during a clash between supporters of two parties.

“Police received information that a supporter of a candidate died during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, as the body has not been handed over to the police,” Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

Dular Chand Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party’s candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, another officer said.

“Whether he succumbed to bullet injuries or it was an accidental death can only be known when the police get the body,” the SSP said.

According to locals, the clash broke out between supporters of two candidates during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area.

“Allegations are being levelled that the deceased was shot dead by supporters of his opponent’s party,” said the SSP, adding that the matter will be investigated from all angles.