Karnataka Governor Gehlot hospitalised, CM visits him

Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has been hospitalised with fever and backache, sources in the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the Governor in the hospital today and enquired about his health. He also wished him a speedy recovery. Gehlot was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

“We have been told that he would be discharged by Friday,” a senior Raj Bhavan official said. According to him, Gehlot was in his home state, Madhya Pradesh, where he attended a series of events. “May be due to fatigue, he developed back pain along with mild fever,” he said.