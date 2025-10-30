Thursday, October 30, 2025
Karnataka Governor Gehlot hospitalised, CM visits him

Bengaluru

 Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has been hospitalised with fever and backache, sources in the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the Governor in the hospital today and enquired about his health. He also wished him a speedy recovery.  Gehlot was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

“We have been told that he would be discharged by Friday,” a senior Raj Bhavan official said. According to him, Gehlot was in his home state, Madhya Pradesh, where he attended a series of events. “May be due to fatigue, he developed back pain along with mild fever,” he said.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

