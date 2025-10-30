BJP Slams Siddaramaiah over KSTDC Post Promoting Wayanad

BENGALURU

The Karnataka BJP has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) posted on X (formerly Twitter) promoting Wayanad in Kerala as a tourist destination. Calling it an act of “high command appeasement,” the BJP accused the Chief Minister of prioritising political loyalty over Karnataka’s interests.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka questioned, “How long will Karnataka tolerate a Chief Minister who behaves like Wayanad’s District Collector and fundraiser?” He alleged that Siddaramaiah had diverted state funds to Wayanad, citing previous financial aid and housing announcements in the Kerala district, represented by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Ashoka claimed that while Karnataka’s farmers suffer due to floods and crop losses, Siddaramaiah was quick to extend help to another state. “This is not charity; it’s high command appeasement to save his chair,” he charged.

He urged the Chief Minister to prioritise compensation for flood-hit districts like Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Belagavi, accusing him of turning the state treasury into the “high command’s ATM.”

Echoing the criticism, BJP leader C T Ravi said, “KSTDC, meant to promote Karnataka’s tourism, is inviting Kannadigas to Wayanad. Has it become Kerala’s tourism board?” He added that Congress was “pawning Karnataka’s pride to please Priyanka Gandhi.”