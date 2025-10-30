17 Children Rescued in Mumbai Hostage Drama; Accused Shot Dead

DRAMATIC RESCUE

MUMBAI

In a dramatic rescue operation, Mumbai Police and Fire Brigade teams on Thursday safely rescued 19 people, including 17 teenage children, who were allegedly held hostage by a man inside a studio in the city’s Powai area.

The accused, identified as Rohit Arya, was shot by police after he continued issuing grave threats during negotiations. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and declared dead at 5.15 p.m., officials said.

Police confirmed that all children were unharmed and later reunited with their families. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade, Arya appeared “mentally unstable.” “It was a challenging operation. Negotiations failed, and saving the children’s lives was our priority,” he added.

The tense standoff took place at R.A. Studio near the L&T building on Thursday afternoon and lasted for over an hour.

Before the rescue, Arya had reportedly uploaded a video on social media, claiming he wanted to “speak to some people” and had no monetary demands. He threatened to set the studio ablaze if his requests were not met.

Preliminary information suggests the children, aged around 15, were invited to the studio for an “audition.” A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.