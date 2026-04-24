Dr Rajkumar legacy inspires leaders always: MLA T. Raghumurthy

Chitradurga

Dr Rajkumar 97th birthday was celebrated in Chitradurga with tributes by leaders and officials. MLA T. Raghumurthy said Rajkumar’s life values are an ideal for everyone and his films carried strong social messages. He noted that Rajkumar acted in mythological, literary and social films and inspired people to find purpose in life through cinema.

He also recalled Puneeth Rajkumar’s service mindset and said both father and son are remembered for humility and social work. Speakers highlighted Rajkumar’s role in the Gokak movement that helped make Kannada the first language in schools across Karnataka. They said his simplicity, discipline, and connection with theatre made him a cultural icon beyond cinema. Officials and journalists also remembered his support for public causes, including contributions to local development projects in Chitradurga.

The event concluded with songs from Rajkumar films performed by local artists, creating an emotional atmosphere among participants. They urged younger generation to follow his values of hard work, humility and respect for language and culture. Leaders said Rajkumar’s legacy continues to guide Karnataka’s film industry and public life even today.

The programme was attended by MLAs, officials, journalists, and cultural groups who paid floral tributes. Speakers concluded that Dr Rajkumar remains a timeless symbol of Kannada pride, discipline and social responsibility. They said his contributions to cinema and society continue to inspire both youth and elders. The gathering also called for preserving his values through education and cultural activities in future generations across the state. We remember him as an artist who lived simply and served society with dedication and honesty. His legacy will always remain strong forever