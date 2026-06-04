Mourinho poised for Real Madrid return if Perez wins club election

Madrid

Veteran football manager José Mourinho has indicated his willingness to return to Real Madrid should club president Florentino Pérez secure reelection in the upcoming presidential vote.

The development emerged through a brief campaign video shared on the official Instagram account of Pérez’s reelection campaign. In the clip, Mourinho appeared wearing a Real Madrid shirt and responded with a simple “Yes” when asked about a potential return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The announcement generated significant attention as it was released almost simultaneously with rival presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme preparing to unveil a major signing during a television appearance.

If Pérez is reelected, Mourinho would make a sensational return to Real Madrid 13 years after leaving the club in 2013. The Portuguese coach first took charge of Los Blancos in 2010 and spent three seasons at the Spanish giants.

During his first spell in Madrid, Mourinho guided the club to several major honours, including the 2011-12 La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. His tenure was marked by intense rivalry with Barcelona and a fierce competitive spirit that helped Real Madrid challenge domestic and European rivals.

A potential reunion comes at a crucial moment for the club. Real Madrid have endured two consecutive seasons without winning a major trophy, increasing pressure on the club hierarchy to deliver a fresh direction and restore success.

While Mourinho remains one of football’s most decorated and high-profile managers, his possible appointment would be viewed as a bold move by Pérez. The Portuguese coach has often divided opinion due to his outspoken style and demanding approach, but his track record of winning trophies continues to command respect across the football world.

With the presidential election approaching, Mourinho’s endorsement has added a dramatic twist to the campaign and intensified speculation about Real Madrid’s future leadership and managerial plans.