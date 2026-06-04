Cummins may skip IPL 2027 to prioritise Ashes and World Cup

Intro

Australia captain eyes workload management ahead of packed international schedule ahead.

Sydney

Australia captain Pat Cummins has indicated that he could skip the 2027 Indian Premier League season as he prepares for a demanding international calendar that includes the Ashes, the ICC World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Cummins returned home after representing Sunrisers Hyderabad during the latter stages of the IPL season, which ended with the team’s elimination in the playoffs. The fast bowler is now focused on recovering and preparing for Australia’s upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh in August.

The Australian skipper faces a gruelling schedule over the next 18 months, with the team set to play 21 Tests in a 12-month period. The fixtures include challenging away series against South Africa, India and England, all of which will be crucial in the race for a place in the next World Test Championship final.

Speaking about his future plans, Cummins suggested that participation in the IPL could become difficult amid such a demanding workload. He stressed that Test cricket and the 2027 ODI World Cup remain his top priorities and hinted that a break before the Ashes in England may be necessary.

Australia have not won an Ashes series in England since 2021 and are expected to place significant emphasis on reclaiming the urn. Cummins noted that a lengthy Test series in India before the Ashes could leave him needing additional rest.

The workload of Australia’s experienced pace trio — Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — is also expected to be managed carefully. Team management could rotate bowlers during a home Test series against New Zealand and other assignments to keep them fresh for major tournaments and marquee series.

Despite the challenges ahead, Cummins said he was feeling refreshed after recent injury setbacks and remained excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. He described the next 18 months as a potentially rewarding period for Australian cricket as the team targets success across formats.