Farmers training centre launched in Baddepalli village

YADGIR

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Yadgir and Raichur are aspirational districts aimed at overall development with support from all stakeholders. She inaugurated Farmers Training and Common Facility Centre at Baddepalli to support agricultural conservation and farmer income growth. She highlighted that Yadgir faces low female literacy poverty weak infrastructure shortage of teachers and low per capita income.

The district produces 22500 metric tonnes of groundnuts and the centre will promote processing value addition and women empowerment.

The initiative will help farmers access markets through e commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and improve branding and income. The Farmers Training and Common Facility Centres under MPLADS and NABARD aim to reduce post harvest losses and support rural enterprises. The Baddepalli Mahila Raitha Producer Company runs this women led unit focusing on groundnut value chains and local employment.

MLA Sharanagouda Kandakura said the district suffers poverty migration poor services and needs jobs railway upgrades and highway development. Farmer producer organisation cheques were distributed and progressive farmers were honoured at the event attended by senior officials and dignitaries. Officials said the project will strengthen groundnut processing in Yadgir improve prices for farmers create jobs for women and build strong rural economy.

The facility has capacity of 648 metric tonnes annually and will produce roasted groundnuts butter oil and deoiled cake using procurement from APMCs and farmers. The minister stressed digital registration of products wider branding and strong sales growth in the first year through online platforms. She said equal cooperation between central state and district bodies is needed to remove backwardness and ensure sustainable development.

The centre is expected to become a model for women led agro processing units and boost agricultural income in the region. The event marked a significant step for rural development in Yadgir with focus on agriculture women empowerment and better market access. Leaders expressed hope that the initiative will reduce poverty improve education and create sustainable livelihoods for farmers and women in Yadgir district in the coming years through coordinated government efforts and support from all stakeholders.