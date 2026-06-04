Koppal voter revision drive gains public support

Intro

Voters must declare citizenship and single registration; revision allows adding, correcting, and deleting electoral roll entries as needed

KOPPAL

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh Itnal on Wednesday interacted with media representatives and shared details about the ongoing voter list revision process in Koppal district. He said the exercise is being carried out according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on May 14, 2026.

Addressing reporters at the District Election Office Hall, Dr. Itnal explained that officials are comparing voter records from earlier years with the 2025 electoral roll. The process aims to identify the status of voters and ensure that the electoral database remains accurate and updated.

He said enumerators and election staff are currently carrying out mapping work. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin door-to-door visits from June 30 and continue for one month. During the visits, households will receive census forms, and BLOs will guide voters in completing them correctly.

Voters will be required to provide declarations confirming their citizenship and verifying that their names are not registered in more than one location. Dr. Itnal said the revision process also allows eligible citizens to add new names, correct existing details, and remove ineligible entries.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that names of deceased persons, shifted residents, and duplicate voters will be identified and removed. Representatives appointed by political parties will also participate in the exercise and provide suggestions during the process.

According to official figures, Koppal district has 11,92,307 voters in the 2025 electoral roll. Mapping has already been completed for 11,34,937 voters, while work remains pending for 57,370 voters. Officials urged citizens to fully cooperate throughout the revision process.