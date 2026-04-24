Magadi leaders ready for open debate

Magadi

Magadi Block Congress President K. Krishnamurthy has said that MLA H.C. Balakrishna and BDCC Bank President H.N. Ashok are ready for an open discussion as challenged by former MLA A. Manjunath regarding alleged scams in Chakrabhavi VSSN and Kudur BDCC Bank.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Congress office in Magadi on Friday, Krishnamurthy said that a date and venue for the discussion will be fixed, but only former MLA Manjunath will attend from his side, while other Congress leaders will not be part of the debate. He clarified that there is no confusion within the party regarding participation.

He added that MLAs H.C. Balakrishna and H.N. Ashok are prepared for a healthy and transparent discussion. According to him, Congress and JD(S) parties will nominate 10 representatives each for the event, and the police have also issued necessary instructions for conducting the meeting peacefully.

Krishnamurthy stated that the discussion will be held without any pressure or exaggeration and will focus on issues such as alleged irregularities in BDCC Bank, gold jewellery investigations, encroachment matters, and a reported Rs 600 crore Public Works Department scam.

He also said that former MLA Manjunath’s call for a debate is acceptable, but discussions should be based on facts and not political accusations. Congress leaders present at the press meet supported the decision to proceed with an orderly and issue-based dialogue.