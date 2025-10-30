PM Modi Targets Rahul, Tejashwi; Calls RJD-Cong Alliance ‘Like Water and Oil’

At Muzaffarpur rally, PM Modi accused RJD-Congress of insulting Chhath Puja and making desperate promises after surveys predicted their humiliating defeat.

Muzaffarpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the RJD-Congress alliance at an election rally in Muzaffarpur, calling it “like water and oil” and alleging deep internal discord between the two parties. He said surveys showed the Mahagathbandhan was heading for a “humiliating defeat” and accused it of making false promises out of desperation.

Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Modi dubbed them “Yuvraajs of corruption”, claiming both represented India’s and Bihar’s “most corrupt families”. “They have opened shops of lies and scams,” he said, adding that they were “naamdaars” unable to digest the success of a “kaamdar”.

Modi accused the opposition of insulting Chhath Puja, asserting that Bihar’s mothers and sisters would “never forgive such disrespect to Chhathi Maiyya.” He reiterated his government’s efforts to secure UNESCO heritage status for the festival, saying, “While we work to honour Chhath, they call it drama.”

Reviving his “jungle raj” charge, the Prime Minister alleged that the RJD-Congress alliance symbolised “katta, kroorta, katuta, kushasan and corruption.” He recalled that “35,000–40,000 kidnappings took place during RJD’s rule,” accusing the party of spreading fear and lawlessness.

“Even car dealerships were looted, and youth were forced to migrate for jobs,” he said, adding that the people of Bihar would reject a return to “those dark days” under RJD-Congress misrule.