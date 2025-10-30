Justice Surya Kant Appointed as 53rd Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant will serve as Chief Justice for nearly 15 months, from November 24, 2025, to February 9, 2027.

NEW DELHI

Justice Surya Kant was on Thursday appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) and will assume office on November 24, succeeding Justice Bhushan R. Gavai, who demits office on November 23. The Department of Justice under the Union Law Ministry issued the official notification announcing his appointment.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, sharing the news on X, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Surya Kant as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 24.”

Born on February 10, 1962, in Haryana’s Hisar district, Justice Kant became a Supreme Court judge on May 24, 2019. Over two decades on the Bench, he has delivered key verdicts on Article 370, sedition law, free speech, and gender equality.

He was part of the Bench that suspended the colonial-era sedition law, upheld the OROP scheme, and sought transparency from the Election Commission. Justice Kant also directed that one-third of Bar association seats be reserved for women and oversaw probes into PM Modi’s 2022 security breach and the Pegasus spyware case, emphasising judicial accountability and constitutional fairness.