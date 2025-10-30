Thursday, October 30, 2025
Dalit Leader Urges Congress to Appoint Dalit Chief Minister After Siddaramaiah’s Term

Kolar

Amid the ongoing debate in Karnataka’s political circles over a possible change of leadership, M. Venkataswamy, state president of the Federation of Dalit Organisations, has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to be succeeded by a Dalit leader once his current term concludes.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Journalists’ House in Kolar, Dr. Venkataswamy said that Dalit organisations would not oppose Siddaramaiah continuing as Chief Minister for the next two and a half years, given his pro-Dalit stance and emphasis on social justice. Siddaramaiah has implemented welfare schemes that benefit Dalits and other marginalized groups, so there is no objection if he continues for now, he stated.

However, Venkataswamy emphasized that once Siddaramaiah completes his term, the Congress party must fulfill its commitment to the Dalit community by appointing a Dalit Chief Minister. The Congress owes a debt to the Dalit community, which forms the backbone of the party’s support base, he said.

With the Congress government nearing the midpoint of its five-year term, speculation over leadership transition has intensified. Venkataswamy’s remarks reflect growing expectations within Dalit circles for greater political representation at the highest levels of governance in the state.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

