DC Office Building to Be Used for Medical College; Minister D. Sudhakar Confirms Approval

Chitradurga

The newly constructed District Commissioner’s office building near Kunchiganalu on the outskirts of Chitradurga will now be used for the Chitradurga Medical College and Research Institute. Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil has approved the proposal, and District In-Charge Minister D. Sudhakar has directed officials to take necessary steps to implement it.

The decision was made during a meeting in Bengaluru attended by Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Planning and Statistics Minister and District In-Charge Minister D. Sudhakar, Challakere MLA T. Raghumurthy, and senior department officials. It was resolved to allocate the new DC office complex for various departments of the medical college.

The Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department has already issued an order for the relocation. A committee of technical experts will soon visit Chitradurga to inspect the building and finalize arrangements as per government norms. Minister Patil expressed full support and instructed the department to expedite the process.

C.M.C.R.I. Director Dr. B.Y. Yuvaraj explained that the institution currently functions from Davanagere University’s postgraduate center at G.R. Halli, where three rooms are being used under an MoU. He requested nine additional rooms to accommodate growing needs.

To improve transport for MBBS students, Minister D. Sudhakar announced that four buses would be provided through DMF or CSR funding, a proposal supported by MLA T. Raghumurthy. Officials also noted that three floors of the hostel building at the district hospital campus have been completed and will be handed over within a week.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to strengthen coordination between the medical college and district administration to ensure smooth relocation and operations.