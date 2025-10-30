State Welcomes SSLC Pass Criteria Reform Allowing 33% Marks for Qualification

Educational leaders in Ramanagara welcomed Karnataka government’s decision to declare students passing SSLC with 33% aggregate marks.

Ramanagara

The Karnataka government’s decision to allow students scoring 33% aggregate marks in SSLC examinations to be declared as passed has received widespread appreciation from educators and school managements across the state. District president of the Unaided Schools Management Association (USMAARD), Pradeep, lauded the move, calling it a revolutionary change in the state’s education system.

Speaking at a press meet held at Netaji Popular School Pradeep said the new rule allows students scoring a minimum of 206 marks out of 625—combining internal assessments and external exams—to qualify, provided they also secure at least 30% marks in each subject. He added that this decision would help reduce dropout rates and ensure fair opportunities for state board students.

Former State Government Employees’ Association president R.K. Byralingiah said that unlike CBSE and ICSE students, who qualify with 33% marks, Karnataka state board students earlier needed 35% to pass. This amendment brings parity with national education standards and offers justice to lakhs of students, he noted.

Former association president Patel Raju credited the reform to persistent efforts by education experts and CAMS Secretary Shashikumar, who had appealed to the government for equitable treatment of state board students.

The change is expected to benefit nearly six lakh students annually, many of whom had previously discontinued their education after failing to clear the exams. With this reform, thousands of young lives will now have a second chance, Pradeep remarked, thanking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa for their decision.