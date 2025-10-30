Chikkaballapur to Host 10-km ‘Unity March’ Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on November 15

Unity March Patel

Chikkaballapur

As part of nationwide celebrations for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, a 10-km ‘Unity March’ will be held in Chikkaballapur city on November 15, announced MP Dr. K. Sudhakar. Speaking at a press conference held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, he urged citizens to participate in large numbers.

Dr. Sudhakar stated that the Sardar @150 Unity March campaign aims to honour Patel’s legacy and promote the ideals of unity, nationalism, and patriotism he stood for. Various events, including essay competitions, quiz contests on national leaders, and creative social media reels; will be organized across the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency over seven days. Around 2,000 participants are expected to take part in the unity march, with route details to be announced soon.

The initiative, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Mera My Bharat programme, is designed to strengthen national pride, foster civic engagement, and inspire the youth towards nation-building. This movement reinforces the contribution of India’s great leaders and motivates the young generation to follow their example, Dr. Sudhakar said.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, officially launched the Sardar @150 digital campaign on the My Bharat portal (www.mybharat.gov.in) on October 6. Competitions such as essay writing, social media reels, and leadership events for youth aged 15–29 are underway, with winners earning the chance to join the national-level march. The last date for participation is November 15.

Participants of the Unity March will receive certificates, T-shirts, caps, and refreshments. Alongside the march, a week-long series of programs—including cleanliness drives, yoga sessions, and awareness events—will be conducted with the support of various government departments. Dr. Sudhakar appealed to the youth to join hands in celebrating Patel’s vision of a united India.