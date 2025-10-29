Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeIndiaPresident Droupadi Murmu Flies in Rafale Fighter Jet from Ambala Airbase
India

President Droupadi Murmu Flies in Rafale Fighter Jet from Ambala Airbase

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
41

Murmu’s winged pride

Dressed in an anti-gravity suit, President Murmu, India’s Armed Forces chief, boarded the Rafale confidently before it ascended through the morning haze.

Ambala

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday flew in a Rafale fighter jet from the Ambala Air Force Base in Haryana — marking the first time an Indian President has taken a sortie in the French-made combat aircraft. The sortie also marks her second flight in a fighter jet since assuming office.

Wearing an anti-gravity suit, President Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, stepped into the Rafale cockpit with a composed smile before the aircraft soared through the morning fog. Her flight comes from the same airbase whose Rafales spearheaded Operation Sindoor five months ago, when the Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on terror camps across the border in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The President’s sortie is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the armed forces and recognition of the Rafale’s role in strengthening India’s air defence. The Rafale, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, officially joined the Indian Air Force fleet in 2020 and is operated by the 17 Squadron, known as the “Golden Arrows.”

This was Murmu’s second experience aboard a fighter aircraft. On April 8, 2023, she flew in a Sukhoi-30 MKI from the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, becoming only the third Indian President — and the second woman head of state after Pratibha Patil — to do so. The Rafales made their combat debut during Operation Sindoor in May this year, when precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir prompted intense border exchanges before Islamabad sought a ceasefire on May 10.

Previous article
Appu a 100% worthy son to his father: Shivaraj Kumar
Next article
Israel Says Gaza Ceasefire ‘Back On’ After Deadly Strikes Kill 104 Palestinians
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.