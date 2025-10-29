Israel Says Gaza Ceasefire ‘Back On’ After Deadly Strikes Kill 104 Palestinians

Fragile Truce Restored

Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Israel’s military on Wednesday declared that the Gaza ceasefire was “back on”, following one of the deadliest nights of airstrikes since the truce began on October 10. The attacks killed 104 Palestinians, including 46 children, according to local health officials, marking a major breach of the fragile ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered “powerful strikes” after accusing Hamas of violating the truce by returning what Israel said were partial remains of a hostage. He called the act a “clear violation” of the ceasefire, which requires Hamas to return all hostages.

In response, Hamas said it would delay handing over another hostage’s body, blaming Israel for escalating tensions. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 253 people were also wounded in the overnight strikes, most of them women and children. Hospitals across Gaza — Shifa, Aqsa, Nasser, and Al-Awda — reported receiving dozens of bodies, with doctors describing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

U.S. President Donald Trump, traveling in Asia, defended Israel’s actions, saying it was “right to hit back” after reports that an Israeli soldier was killed in Rafah. “I still believe the ceasefire will hold,” Trump said. “If Hamas continues misbehaving, they will be terminated.”

Israel identified the slain soldier as Master Sgt. Yona Efraim Feldbaum, who also held U.S. citizenship. An Israeli military official said troops were repeatedly attacked while destroying Hamas tunnels.

Hamas denied involvement in the Rafah shooting and accused Israel of “blatantly violating” the ceasefire. Despite the bloodshed, Israel said it would continue to “uphold the truce” but respond “firmly” to any violations.

Meanwhile, grieving families in Gaza gathered at hospitals to bury their loved ones — many of them children — questioning, “What kind of ceasefire is this?”