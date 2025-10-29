Amit Shah attacks Lalu and Sonia for ‘dynastic Politics’

Amit Shah denounced dynastic politics in Darbhanga, praising BJP’s youth-first approach and asserting Modi’s leadership continuity and stability.

Patna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah mounted a fierce attack on what he described as dynastic politics while addressing a large election rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday, singling out Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav. Shah accused both leaders of seeking to install their children in top offices, saying, Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to make his son the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Framing his remarks as a contrast between nepotism and youth empowerment, Shah insisted there was no vacancy for either post, asserting that Narendra Modi would remain Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar would continue as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He highlighted the BJP’s drive to induct young, first-time candidates, announcing an ambitious plan to give tickets to one lakh young people for posts ranging from village councils to Parliament.

As an example of the party’s youth push, Shah pointed to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, a folk singer the BJP has fielded from Alinagar, saying her candidacy demonstrated the party’s willingness to back political newcomers without prior experience.

On national security and law-and-order, Shah praised the Modi government’s actions against the Popular Front of India (PFI), claiming the organisation was dismantled through coordinated raids and arrests. I promise that as long as there is even one BJP MP, we will not let a single PFI member out of jail, he asserted.

Turning to Kashmir policy, Shah credited the Modi government with the abrogation of Article 370 and said the administration had adopted a tougher stance against terrorism, arguing that security forces now actively pursue and eliminate militant threats rather than refrain from retaliation.

Shah’s speech reinforced core BJP themes—youth empowerment, national security, and opposition-bashing—aimed at consolidating support ahead of forthcoming elections in the state.