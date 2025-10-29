Appu a 100% worthy son to his father: Shivaraj Kumar

BENGALURU

On Wednesday, the 4th death anniversary of Karnataka Ratna Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The entire Appu fan base has come from all over the state for the 4th anniversary. Dodmane family members came and performed puja. Then Shivarj Kumar spoke, remembering Appu.

Appu is 100 percent a son worthy of his father. It would be difficult if we thought he was not there. We should keep his memory alive. We are trying to show him to ourselves. We will always have love for him. Everyone likes him. There is not a day that goes by that we do not talk about Appaji and Appu. We talk as if he has not gone anywhere, he is still here, said Shivaraj Kumar.

We have to help without anyone knowing. We had a desire to make a movie as brothers in one movie. But there was no time for that, he said.

Answering the question of whether Shivanna Appu can make a movie using AI, Shivarajkumar said, if a movie is made using AI, it should be neat. It shouldn’t feel artificial. Then the movie can be made, he said.