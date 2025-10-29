Varthur Police Station, Bengaluru City (Whitefield Division):

Three accused involved in a burglary at a mobile outlet shop on Varthur–Gunjur Road were arrested. From them, 39 mobile phones, one digital camera, one digital watch, and 8 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 40,50,000 were recovered. A case was registered at Varthur Police Station.

Bengaluru City (Southwest Division)

From CEIR-registered cases and other investigations across seven police stations in the division, a total of 224 mobile phones were recovered, valued at approximately Rs 26 lakh.

Ramamurthynagar Police Station, Bengaluru City (East Division):

From January 1 till date, Ramamurthynagar Police solved 6 mobile theft cases, recovering phones worth Rs 1,80,000 and arresting 11 accused. Additionally, through CEIR data, 160 stolen phones were traced and returned to their rightful owners.

Banaswadi Police Station, Bengaluru City (East Division):

From January 1, till date, Banaswadi Police solved 6 mobile theft cases and recovered 15 phones worth Rs 3,00,000.

Hennur Police Station, Bengaluru City (East Division):

In 15 reported cases within its jurisdiction, Hennur Police recovered 15 mobile phones of various brands worth Rs 4,95,000.

Bommanahalli Police Station, Bengaluru City (Southeast Division):

From CEIR-reported cases, Bommanahalli Police traced 20 mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh in total.