Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Locals shocked to see user ID ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

Some people in Kallubalu village under Jigani police station showed the Pakistan Zindabad user ID name while searching for a mobile WiFi connection. Those who saw this were shocked and expressed concern. The police have been informed.

The name ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ appeared in the WiFi ID name, and the locals are shocked to see the network ID. This ID appeared in Kallubalu village under Jigani police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and people have expressed concern. They have demanded that those using the anti-national user ID name be identified and action be taken.

Bajrang Dal activists have filed a complaint about this at the Jigani police station, an NCR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

