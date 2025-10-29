Locals shocked to see user ID ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

BENGALURU

Some people in Kallubalu village under Jigani police station showed the Pakistan Zindabad user ID name while searching for a mobile WiFi connection. Those who saw this were shocked and expressed concern. The police have been informed.

The name ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ appeared in the WiFi ID name, and the locals are shocked to see the network ID. This ID appeared in Kallubalu village under Jigani police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and people have expressed concern. They have demanded that those using the anti-national user ID name be identified and action be taken.

Bajrang Dal activists have filed a complaint about this at the Jigani police station, an NCR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.