Couple held for planting accident that killed man

BENGALURU

The Puttenahalli police have arrested a couple on charges of following a young man on a scooter after he touched the mirror of a car and causing an accident, resulting in his death. Gym trainer Manoj Kumar and his wife Aarti Sharma have been arrested.

The accused, who were involved in an accident near Sriram Layout, Phase 7, JP Nagar on the night of October 25, were responsible for the death of scooter rider Darshan (24). Another rider, Varun (24), was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

Hit and run case that turned into murder: On the night of October 25, the scooter on which Darshan and Varun were riding near Nataraja Layout touched Manoj Kumar’s car. This damaged the right side mirror of the car. Enraged, Manoj Kumar put his car in reverse and followed the scooter on which Darshan and Varun were riding. Later, at around 11:30 pm, he intentionally caused an accident near Sriram Layout, 7th phase, JP Nagar Due to the force of the accident, Darshan, who fell on the road along with his bike, died on the spot due to severe head injuries. The injured Varun was admitted to the hospital with the help of locals.

It is revealed that the accused came after following the victim for 2 km and committed the crime: Initially, the JP Nagar Traffic Police registered a hit and run case regarding the accident and started investigating. However, when further investigation was conducted based on the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the accused, out of anger due to the road rage that had taken place before the accident, followed the victim for 2 km and committed the crime intentionally. Also, some time after the crime, the accused couple, wearing masks, who had come to the same place, were captured in the CCTV footage, picking up the remains of the car lying on the road and leaving.

Couple remanded in judicial custody: A case has been registered at Puttenahalli police station on charges of murder and attempted destruction of evidence, and the couple has been arrested. Both have been remanded in judicial custody, said Lokesh B Jagalasar, DCP, Bangalore South Division.