Administrative machinery completely collapsed due to fight for post of Chief Minister: BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU

The Congress party, which has a clear majority, has taken the helm of power. No matter who becomes the Chief Minister, the Congress government cannot develop the state, BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that several factions have been formed in the Congress party. The fight for the post of Chief Minister has increased day by day. He criticized that the administrative machinery in the state has completely collapsed.

Internal strife in the Congress is escalating day by day. Several people have thrown in the towel to become the Chief Minister. Even the MLAs of the ruling party do not agree with the Chief Minister’s statement. Siddaramaiah has also said that if the high command allows it, I will be the CM. He analyzed that he himself is not confident about becoming the CM after November.

Some MLAs are demanding that DK Shivakumar become the Chief Minister. They criticized the government for its complete neglect of farmers and the poor. If it is not even capable of providing relief for heavy rains, then why is there a Chief Minister. What has happened, they asked.

Didn’t Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar say that the state’s guarantee is a model for the country? The states of Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, where the same Congress party is ruling, are in financial trouble. He drew attention to the fact that the Chief Minister himself had said that in Telangana, government employees are not being paid salaries due to guarantees.

It is no different in the state; salaries are not being paid; contractors are committing suicide. Those who have invested in contract work have come out on the streets. He explained that a situation has arisen where small contractors who have failed to pay their loans and worked are committing suicide.

Officers are also committing suicide. Violence against girls has increased. The Home Minister and the government are not concerned about this. He said that this is going to be a disaster day by day due to the fight for the Chief Minister’s chair.