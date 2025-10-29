Govt nod for Rs 34 cr action plan to develop Kaginele

Honour for Kanakadasa

In the 13th meeting of the Kaginele Development Authority held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, an action plan worth a total of Rs 34 crore was approved.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the action plan for various projects worth Rs 34 crore was approved to develop the Karmabhoomi Kaginele and the birthplace of Kanakadasa in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district and the surrounding heritage sites as a tourist center. Steps will be taken to celebrate the Kanaka Utsav every year in Kaginele. Programmes reflecting the life philosophies of the district’s philosophers should be organized during the festival. He said that the programmes should be formulated and implemented in coordination with the Kaginele Development Authority and the Kanaka Study Committee.

A cumulative fund should be established in the authority and steps should be taken to continuously implement the programs. Plans should be made to increase the income of the authority. It has been decided to construct an art gallery within the authority’s jurisdiction, an interior sculpture museum in the Kanaka Museum, the construction of Chennakeshava Temple, stairs, towers, arches, Kadaramandalagi Venkateswara Temple, and a community hall. It was decided to award an annual maintenance contract for the gardens within the authority’s jurisdiction and to build a botanical garden in the vacant space in the Kanaka Environmental Park. It was discussed to undertake other development works within the jurisdiction of Kaginele village at the earliest, he said.

Minister Shivanand Patil, MLC Salim Ahmed, Chairman of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority HM Revanna, and officials of the authority were present in the meeting