Rishab Shetty Silent on Rashmika Wedding Question

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty avoided answering a question about the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda during a recent spiritual visit.

The star of Kantara was attending the Guru Vaibhavotsava of Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam. He offered prayers and later spoke to the media about his upcoming projects. Shetty described the visit as a lucky and special moment in his life.

While talking to reporters, he happily shared details about his new film, Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma. However, when asked about Mandanna’s reported wedding with Deverakonda, Shetty chose not to respond. He simply said Thank you and walked away without any expression.

Shetty and Mandanna had worked together early in their careers. Because of this past association, many expected him to share his thoughts. Some believe he stayed silent due to his close friendship with Rakshit Shetty, who was once engaged to Mandanna. Social media users also called the topic sensitive and personal.

Meanwhile, reports say that Mandanna and Deverakonda are now officially married. The couple reportedly tied the knot in Udaipur, surrounded by the beautiful Aravalli hills. The wedding took place at ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, in a traditional Andhra ceremony around 8 am.

Sources say a Kodava ceremony is also planned in the evening to honor Mandanna’s roots. Photos from the venue show sweets being shared with photographers to celebrate the happy occasion.