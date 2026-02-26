Thursday, February 26, 2026
HomeEntertainmentRishab Shetty Silent on Rashmika Wedding Question
Entertainment

Rishab Shetty Silent on Rashmika Wedding Question

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
146

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty avoided answering a question about the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda during a recent spiritual visit.

The star of Kantara was attending the Guru Vaibhavotsava of Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam. He offered prayers and later spoke to the media about his upcoming projects. Shetty described the visit as a lucky and special moment in his life.

While talking to reporters, he happily shared details about his new film, Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma. However, when asked about Mandanna’s reported wedding with Deverakonda, Shetty chose not to respond. He simply said Thank you and walked away without any expression.

Shetty and Mandanna had worked together early in their careers. Because of this past association, many expected him to share his thoughts. Some believe he stayed silent due to his close friendship with Rakshit Shetty, who was once engaged to Mandanna. Social media users also called the topic sensitive and personal.

Meanwhile, reports say that Mandanna and Deverakonda are now officially married. The couple reportedly tied the knot in Udaipur, surrounded by the beautiful Aravalli hills. The wedding took place at ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, in a traditional Andhra ceremony around 8 am.

Sources say a Kodava ceremony is also planned in the evening to honor Mandanna’s roots. Photos from the venue show sweets being shared with photographers to celebrate the happy occasion.

Previous article
Private investment falls despite interest rate cuts
Next article
Kerala High Court Halts Kerala Story Release
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.