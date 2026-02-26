Vin Diesel Praises Sinners As Year’s Best

Hollywood star Vin Diesel has called Sinners one of the best films of the year. The action hero shared his thoughts on Instagram, posting a heartfelt note praising the movie and its team.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the horror drama has created history by receiving 16 Oscar nominations, the highest in the history of the Academy Awards. Reacting to the achievement, Diesel wrote that legendary actor Sidney Poitier would have been proud. He said what was once a door that had to be forced open has now become a grand stage where filmmakers of color are rewriting record books.

Diesel revealed that he first heard about Sinners from friends who excitedly described it as a vampire movie. His curiosity grew because of his own love for fantasy stories. He shared that as a child he enjoyed playing Dungeons & Dragons and reading novels by Anne Rice. He also mentioned that he is currently developing a fantasy project about an immortal witch hunter with Lionsgate and exploring monster characters with Universal Pictures.

The actor said he watched the film with his family and connected deeply with its story, especially the portrayal of twin characters, as he himself is a twin. He also praised the film’s strong cultural themes and tribute to unsung heroes.

Diesel added that Coogler’s roots in Oakland, the hometown of his biological father, made the film even more special and meaningful to him.