G V Prakash Skips Salary For Youth Film

Actor and director Ken Karunaas has revealed that music director G. V. Prakash Kumar did not take any salary for composing music for his debut directorial film, Youth.

In a recent interview, Ken Karunaas shared that he wanted a leading music director for the project. He said he spoke to G V Prakash about how some people did not believe in his vision as a filmmaker. After listening to the script, the two-time National Award winner agreed to compose the music and refused to accept payment. Ken said this gesture restored his confidence and gave him strong support.

The shooting of Youth was completed recently after 60 days of continuous work. The team began dubbing on the last day of the previous year. The production house shared a video of a song shoot and announced the wrap of the film. They thanked choreographer Shobi Master for helping them finish on a positive note and said the first look and first single would be released soon.

Ken Karunaas, who earned praise for his roles in Asuran and Viduthalai Part 2, is making his debut as both hero and director with this film.

The movie also stars Anisma Anil Kumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini. It is produced by Parvatha Entertainment and Street Boy Studio and was launched in Chennai with several leading film personalities in attendance.