Kerala High Court Halts Kerala Story Release

The Kerala High Court has stayed the release of the film Kerala Story 2 for 15 days. The order came on Thursday, just one day before the movie was set to hit theatres on Friday.

The film had already created strong debate because of its theme and the way it shows sensitive social issues. A group of petitioners moved the court, saying the movie could increase communal tension and disturb public peace in the state. After hearing their arguments, the court passed an interim order stopping its release for two weeks.

This decision is a major setback for the producers, who had spent heavily on promotions and theatre bookings. Advance ticket sales in many centres are now likely to be cancelled or refunded, leading to financial losses. Trade experts say that such last-minute court orders can badly affect a film’s earnings, especially when controversy plays a big role in publicity.

The court has not yet given a final judgment on the case. It said the matter needs further examination and will be heard in detail during the stay period.

The debate around Kerala Story 2 is similar to the reaction faced by its earlier part. Supporters say filmmakers should have freedom to tell bold stories. Critics argue that creative freedom should not harm social harmony.

In Kerala, both the Left parties and the Congress have openly opposed the film. For now, the film’s future depends on the court’s final decision.