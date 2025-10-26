PM Modi celebrates unity, Chhath spirit in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through the 127th edition of his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, extending greetings for Chhath Puja and highlighting India’s social and cultural unity.

He described Chhath as a festival that symbolizes harmony between people, culture, and nature. Modi mentioned receiving thousands of letters in response to his message on celebrating festivals together and praised the success of “Operation Sindoor,” which brought peace to areas once affected by Maoist violence.

The Prime Minister also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to the nation’s unity and urged citizens to join the ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31, marking Patel’s birth anniversary.

Speaking about 150 years of India’s national song Vande Mataram, Modi said the song embodies patriotism and the eternal bond with Ma Bharati. “‘Vande Mataram’ gives tangible form to the spirit of devotion toward the motherland,” he said, recalling that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the song in the 19th century and that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore first sang it in 1896. He encouraged people to take part in upcoming celebrations marking 150 years of the song starting November 7.

Highlighting environmental initiatives, Modi noted the successful growth of mangroves along Gujarat’s Dholera coast, which now cover 3,500 hectares. He said this has revived the coastal ecosystem by increasing the population of dolphins, crabs, and migratory birds.

Modi also praised the inclusion of Indian dog breeds such as the Mudhol and Rampur Hound in the BSF and CRPF forces. He cited the example of a Mudhol Hound named Riya, who won first prize at a police duty meet in Lucknow. “Our indigenous breeds are proving their courage and skill,” he said, congratulating the security forces for promoting native breeds.