Monday, October 27, 2025
India

ECI Set to Unveil Special Intensive Revision Plan Today

New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the schedule for a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The meeting, scheduled for 4:15 p.m., will be addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

According to indications, the first phase of the SIR will focus on five election-bound states and union territories — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal. A few other regions where preparatory work has been completed may also be included. The initial phase is expected to cover around 10 to 15 states and union territories.

Bihar has already completed its voter list revision ahead of its Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. The upcoming revision aims to update and verify voter data across the country, ensuring a more accurate and transparent electoral process.

Over the past two months, the ECI has held two major conferences with state Chief Electoral Officers, the most recent on October 22–23, to assess readiness for the SIR.

Officials said the last large-scale revision of voter lists was conducted between 2002 and 2004, which will serve as the reference period for the new exercise. The 2003 electoral roll, used earlier for intensive updates, will again act as a model for this nationwide effort.

The ECI’s move is expected to strengthen voter accuracy and boost confidence in the electoral system.

