DK Shivakumar Signals Shift of Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday hinted that the Karnataka High Court may be shifted from its current location opposite the Vidhana Soudha due to space limitations. Speaking during his Walk with Bengaluru programme at Cubbon Park, he said the government has identified alternate sites, including one near the Race Course. “The Chief Justice has also mentioned space constraints. We will think and make a decision,” he said.

Shivakumar also announced Rs 5 crore from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for the development and beautification of Cubbon Park. He paid tributes to Chamaraja Wadiyar and Seshadri Iyer and interacted with walkers, promising to install modern surveillance cameras for safety. Additional funds will be sought from the municipal and horticulture departments to maintain the park.

He said the government aims to protect all seven major forest lands in Bengaluru by turning them into “tree parks” for future generations. The plan will be discussed with the forest department.

Defending the controversial tunnel road project, Shivakumar criticised his opponents. “Only Tejasvi Surya is opposing it. No one can stop me—only God can stop me,” he said, adding that the project was vital for the city’s future growth.

He also met industry leaders Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai to include them in civic planning committees. Shivakumar added that 10–15 parks similar to Cubbon Park and Lalbagh would be developed across Bengaluru.