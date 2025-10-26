U.S. assures India of balanced ties with Pakistan

Washington

The United States is seeking to deepen its strategic relationship with Pakistan but not at the cost of its historic and vital partnership with India, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters ahead of his trip to Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit, Rubio clarified that Washington’s outreach to Islamabad will remain independent of its ties with New Delhi.

“We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan,” Rubio said. “But I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important.”

Rubio acknowledged that India has expressed concern about Washington’s engagement with Pakistan, especially after President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. However, he stressed that India’s diplomacy is “mature and pragmatic.”

Regarding India’s purchase of Russian oil, Rubio said New Delhi has already shown interest in diversifying its energy imports. “India has made it clear it wants to broaden its oil portfolio. If they diversify, they may buy more from the U.S. or elsewhere,” he said.

Rubio is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to discuss regional security, trade, and energy cooperation. The remarks come as both nations reaffirm their commitment to a strong Indo-Pacific partnership amid global geopolitical shifts.