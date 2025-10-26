Ramalinga Reddy stresses passenger safety, strict action against negligence

Bengaluru

In the wake of the recent tragic bus accident in Kurnool, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed state transport corporations to immediately conduct comprehensive safety audits of all buses. The move aims to ensure passenger safety and prevent incidents similar to past tragedies.

In a note addressed to the Managing Directors of KSRTC, BMTC, North Western Road Transport, and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Reddy highlighted the importance of emergency preparedness. “Passenger safety is our top priority. Loss of life cannot be compensated in any way,” he said, stressing that any negligence must be met with strict action against responsible officials.

The Minister recalled a previous incident near Haveri involving a fire on a Jabbar Travels bus, which claimed multiple lives. Following that, a campaign was launched to install mandatory emergency exit doors across approximately 50,000 vehicles, including transport corporation buses, contract carriages, private tourist buses, tempo travellers, and school buses. The inspections revealed several deficiencies, which were addressed to improve emergency safety.