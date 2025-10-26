Farmer killed in tiger attack near Sargur village

Mysuru

A 54-year-old farmer, Rajashekar, was killed in a tiger attack near Mulluru village in Sargur taluk, Mysuru district, on Sunday. The incident occurred while he was tending to his cattle. The shocking death led to strong protests by villagers, who blamed forest officials from the Hediyala range for negligence. The Sargur police have registered a case.

Forest officials confirmed that the area lies on the border of the Mysuru Territorial Forests and Bandipur Tiger Reserve, a region that has witnessed several tiger-related incidents recently. A few days ago, another farmer in Badagalpura lost his eyesight in a similar attack during a combing operation.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Badagalpura Nagendra accused the Forest Department of “irresponsibility,” saying the attacks have continued despite repeated complaints. He noted that both incidents occurred within a few kilometers of each other and blamed increasing human-animal conflicts on habitat loss and the rapid growth of resorts around Bandipur.

Nagendra demanded that the department hold talks with local villagers and senior officials to find a lasting solution to the recurring problem.

State Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed condolences and urged people living near forests to remain alert. He instructed officials to capture the tiger responsible for the attack and assured that compensation would be provided to the victim’s family as per government norms.