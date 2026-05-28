Protesters hit streets over rising living costs

MANGALURU

Anger boiled over as a large crowd gathered outside the mini Vidhana Soudha to protest against skyrocketing prices and recent educational scandals. Led by the Communist Party and its allied groups, citizens voiced their deep frustration over the crippling cost of living, which they say is making basic survival difficult for the average family.

Holding banners and shouting slogans, the demonstrators demanded immediate relief from the rising costs of essential daily goods. However, inflation was not the only issue bringing people to the streets. The crowd also expressed intense fury over the recent NEET exam irregularities scam. Protesters called for swift, strict punishment for anyone involved in tampering with the medical entrance test, arguing that the corruption has unfairly ruined the futures of thousands of hardworking students.

In addition to tackling inflation and exam fraud, the organizers pushed for urgent government action on labor and healthcare. They demanded the immediate rollout of revised, fairer minimum wages to help workers cope with the current financial strain. The crowd also strongly condemned the growing privatization of healthcare services, warning that medical care is becoming a luxury rather than a basic human right.

The energetic demonstration highlighted a sharp, growing wave of public discontent regarding these pressing social and economic issues. As everyday expenses continue to climb and trust in public systems wavers, the protesters made it clear that they expect the government to step in, protect the working class, and restore accountability before the crisis worsens.