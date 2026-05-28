Muslim Member Supported Cow Slaughter Ban Debate

New Delhi

During the Constituent Assembly debates in 1948, Muslim member Syed Muhammad Saadulla supported a clear constitutional stand on cow slaughter. He said he would not oppose including cow protection in Fundamental Rights or Directive Principles if it was openly declared as a religious matter. Referring to the Quranic principle “La Ikraha fiddin,” meaning no compulsion in religion, Saadulla stated he would not support cow protection proposals based on economic reasons. The debate has resurfaced amid fresh demands from some Muslim groups to declare the cow a national animal.