Thursday, May 28, 2026
HomeIndiaMuslim Member Supported Cow Slaughter Ban Debate
India

Muslim Member Supported Cow Slaughter Ban Debate

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
92

New Delhi

During the Constituent Assembly debates in 1948, Muslim member Syed Muhammad Saadulla supported a clear constitutional stand on cow slaughter. He said he would not oppose including cow protection in Fundamental Rights or Directive Principles if it was openly declared as a religious matter. Referring to the Quranic principle “La Ikraha fiddin,” meaning no compulsion in religion, Saadulla stated he would not support cow protection proposals based on economic reasons. The debate has resurfaced amid fresh demands from some Muslim groups to declare the cow a national animal.

Previous article
Protesters hit streets over rising living costs
Next article
Gujarat: Husband Sold Wife, Seven Arrested
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.