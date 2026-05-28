Thursday, May 28, 2026
HomeIndiaGujarat: Husband Sold Wife, Seven Arrested
India

Gujarat: Husband Sold Wife, Seven Arrested

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
73

Palanpur

A shocking human trafficking case has surfaced in Palanpur, where a man allegedly sold his wife for Rs 50,000 after 12 years of marriage. Police said the 26-year-old woman was held captive for several days, repeatedly assaulted, and robbed of her gold ear studs. The accused husband, Nikesh Patel, along with Sanjay Thakor, Ashok Thakor and Sachin Thakor, has been arrested. Police revealed Patel first filed a missing complaint to hide the crime. Officials said the accused wanted to “get rid” of his wife and allegedly planned to bring another woman home.

Previous article
Muslim Member Supported Cow Slaughter Ban Debate
Next article
Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Warn June Strike
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.