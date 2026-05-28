Gujarat: Husband Sold Wife, Seven Arrested

Palanpur

A shocking human trafficking case has surfaced in Palanpur, where a man allegedly sold his wife for Rs 50,000 after 12 years of marriage. Police said the 26-year-old woman was held captive for several days, repeatedly assaulted, and robbed of her gold ear studs. The accused husband, Nikesh Patel, along with Sanjay Thakor, Ashok Thakor and Sachin Thakor, has been arrested. Police revealed Patel first filed a missing complaint to hide the crime. Officials said the accused wanted to “get rid” of his wife and allegedly planned to bring another woman home.