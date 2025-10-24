Friday, October 24, 2025
Congress slams BJP over carbide gun tragedy that injured hundreds
India

Congress slams BJP over carbide gun tragedy that injured hundreds

Congress accused the BJP government of negligence after carbide guns injured nearly 300 people during Diwali celebrations in Madhya Pradesh.


Bhopal

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government after carbide gun explosions during Diwali festivities left nearly 300 people injured, including several children who lost their eyesight. Many victims are being treated at hospitals across different parts of the state.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar alleged that the government ignored prior warnings about the dangers of carbide guns, despite the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommending a ban in 2023. It’s a classic example of negligence that cost several children their eyesight. Imagine their pain as they struggle in hospitals, Singhar said after visiting injured children at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who oversees the health department, Singhar remarked, If Health Minister Rajendra Shukla cannot handle the department, he should resign. The state’s health system has collapsed under his leadership.

According to Congress claims, around 20 children have suffered severe eye damage, while Vidisha district has been identified as the worst affected. Local markets in Vidisha reportedly sold these crude carbide guns despite a government ban issued on October 18. The makeshift devices, sold for Rs 150 to Rs 200, were marketed as toys but functioned like small explosives.

Doctors at AIIMS-Bhopal stated that most patients sustained chemical eye burns caused by acid and alkali exposure. Acid injuries are often limited in severity, but alkali burns penetrate deeper and cause irreversible vision loss, a doctor explained.

While the government has yet to release official figures, the incident has sparked outrage, with the Congress demanding accountability and immediate action against those responsible for allowing banned carbide guns to be sold during the festival.

