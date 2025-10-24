FIDE to ‘Discipline’ Kramnik Over Naroditsky Cheating Allegations

FIDE will refer former world champion Vladimir Kramnik to its ethics committee over unfounded allegations against Naroditsky.

Lausanne

FIDE has announced it will take disciplinary action against Vladimir Kramnik following allegations he made without substantial evidence accusing the late Daniel Naroditsky of cheating. FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich confirmed the case will be referred to the organisation’s ethics and disciplinary committee, which holds the authority to impose sanctions, including lifetime bans.

The decision comes amid criticism over the emotional toll on Naroditsky, a 2600+ grandmaster and prominent online streamer, whose family has highlighted the pressure caused by Kramnik’s campaign. Kramnik has denied bullying Naroditsky and announced plans to sue FIDE, claiming the organisation has launched a smear campaign against him.

Kramnik has previously made numerous cheating claims, often unsubstantiated, including against Naroditsky, Czech GM David Navara, and other junior talents like Tykhon Cherniaiev. These accusations frequently targeted ordinary moves or online games, with little concrete proof. The relentless scrutiny has drawn condemnation from peers, including Magnus Carlsen, who labelled Kramnik’s pursuit of Naroditsky as “horrible.”

Online platforms have implemented robust anti-cheating measures, making over-the-board allegations rare. However, Kramnik suggested that Naroditsky’s glances away from the board implied illicit computer assistance. Many experts dismissed the claims, citing Naroditsky’s track record and skill.

The case echoes past controversies, such as the Carlsen-Niemann episode in 2022, which led to a drawn-out investigation and a settlement. Naroditsky, admired for his instructional streaming and competitive success—including victories over Fabiano Caruana and notable online feats—had over 800,000 followers on Twitch and YouTube, illustrating the reach and impact of the harassment.

Peers including Nihal Sarin have emphasized the real-world consequences of baseless allegations, stressing that public scrutiny from high-profile figures can devastate mental health and careers. FIDE’s disciplinary committee is expected to deliberate, marking a significant step in accountability for unfounded public accusations in professional chess.