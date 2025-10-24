Gout Ends School Sprint Career on a High, Breaks Own 400m Record

Seventeen-year-old Gout Gout closes school athletics chapter with record-breaking 400m triumph.

Brisbane

Australian sprint prodigy Gout Gout bid farewell to his school athletics career in spectacular fashion, breaking his own 400m record at the GPS Track and Field Championships in Brisbane on Friday. The 17-year-old, representing Ipswich Grammar School, clocked a personal-best 46.14 seconds, narrowly edging out Brisbane Grammar’s Seth Kennedy, who also ran under the previous meet record with 46.64 seconds.

Gout skipped his preferred 200m event, which Kennedy had earlier stolen with a stunning 20.64 seconds, to focus on the 400m and the 4x100m relay. Despite the challenge, he showcased the composure and professionalism that have defined his meteoric rise in Australian athletics.

“This is the place where I found my speed,” Gout said after the race. “It definitely feels sad, but I’m definitely grateful.” He credited coach Di Sheppard and Ipswich Grammar for supporting him through a memorable high school career that included setting at least five GPS records.

The meet marked a culmination of a remarkable 12 months for Gout. Last December, he broke Peter Norman’s 56-year-old Australian 200m record with a 20.04-second run, later lowering it to 20.02 seconds. He subsequently dipped under 20 seconds in the 200m and under 10 seconds in the 100m (aided by illegal tailwinds), reached the World Athletics Championships semi-finals in Tokyo, and secured his first open national title.

Looking ahead, Gout is eager to transition to the global stage. “I just can’t wait to go on that next journey. For me, it’s the world stage,” he said, reflecting the ambition that has made him one of Australia’s brightest sprinting prospects. His final school appearance was not just a personal milestone but a celebration of a record-breaking, trailblazing year in athletics.