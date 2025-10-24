HAL’s first HTT-40 trainer aircraft takes to the skies

HAL’s first HTT-40 series production aircraft soars in Bengaluru, advancing India’s ab-initio pilot training program.



New Delhi

The first Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) series production aircraft, TH 4001, designed to train the next generation of Air Warriors, successfully took to the skies at the HAL facility in Bengaluru on Friday, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced.

The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic, tandem-seat, turboprop aircraft intended for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying, and night flying, HAL said on X. This ab-initio trainer is built around a proven turboprop engine, offering excellent low-speed handling qualities to enhance pilot training effectiveness.

The aircraft features a modern avionics suite, air-conditioned cockpit, hot refueling capability, quick pilot changeover, and zero-zero ejection seats. With a maximum speed of 450 km/h and a service ceiling of six kilometers, the HTT-40 meets primary training requirements and is certified to the FAR-23 Standard.

The aircraft first flew on May 31, 2016, and obtained system-level certification on June 6, 2022. The Indian Air Force has signed a contract with HAL for 70 HTT-40 aircraft, with induction scheduled from September 15, 2025, to March 15, 2030. The procurement includes a Full Mission Simulator, enabling pilots to practice various flight profiles on the ground before actual sorties.

The HTT-40 program aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in defense and aviation, in line with the Government’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of indigenous technologies and expressed confidence that HAL Nashik will play a significant role in developing next-generation aircraft, unmanned systems, and civil aviation.

The successful flight of TH 4001 marks a significant milestone for India’s defense aviation sector, promising improved training quality for ab-initio pilots and reinforcing the country’s position in indigenous aerospace development.