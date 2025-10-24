BRO’s Project Arunank launches welfare measures on 18th raising day

BRO honours Casual Paid Labourers with welfare initiatives during Project Arunank’s 18th Raising Day.



Naharlagun

Special welfare measures were launched for Casual Paid Labourers as Project Arunank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 18th Raising Day on Friday, according to a Defence Ministry official. The measures include improved shelters, protective clothing, and regular health camps, recognising the invaluable contribution of labourers to BRO’s challenging mission.

To mark the occasion, a Motorable Expedition was organised along the Naharlagun-Joram Top-Sangram-Ziro-Naharlagun route, promoting road connectivity and safety awareness. The expedition was part of a series of activities celebrating 17 years of dedicated service in Arunachal Pradesh’s difficult terrain.

Since its raising on October 24, 2008, Project Arunank has constructed and maintained over 696 km of roads and 1.18 km of major bridges, providing critical connectivity to remote valleys and forward areas while meeting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces. One landmark achievement was the 278-km Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road, blacktopped for the first time since Independence, linking one of Kurung Kumey district’s remotest regions.

Project Arunank has also adopted innovative and sustainable technologies including Steel Slag, Cut-and-Cover Tunnels, Geo Cells, Plastic Sheets, GGBFS Concrete, and Gabion Walls to enhance the durability and environmental sustainability of its infrastructure. Key milestones include the Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road upgraded to NHDL standards in 2020 and the double-laning of Kimin-Potin Road in 2021.

Connectivity to Maza, along the Line of Actual Control, was established in December 2022, with the TCC-Maza Road scheduled for inauguration in November. The Huri-Tapa and Taksing Ghora Camp-Lung OP roads are on track for completion by the end of 2025, reinforcing the project’s mission-mode execution and strategic commitment to regional development and national security.