India upheld righteousness, avenged injustice during Op Sindoor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi highlights Operation Sindoor, GST savings, and ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote a letter to citizens following Deepavali, lauding the success of Operation Sindoor and reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and Naxalism. The letter also highlighted the benefits of GST reforms and called for promotion of indigenous products under the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Modi reflected on India’s stability amid global crises and the progress made in recent months. He noted that during the ongoing ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees due to lower GST rates implemented earlier this year. The Prime Minister urged citizens to embrace Swadeshi products and actively contribute to the nation’s growth, reinforcing his vision of a Viksit Bharat.

“The festival of Deepavali teaches us that when one lamp lights another, its light doesn’t diminish but grows further. With the same spirit, let us light lamps of harmony, cooperation, and positivity in our society,” Modi wrote.

Emphasising the importance of Operation Sindoor, he said, “Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice. Many districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated are now celebrating Deepavali for the first time.” Modi also encouraged respect for all languages, maintaining cleanliness, prioritising health, reducing oil consumption in food by 10%, and embracing yoga.

Highlighting national achievements, the Prime Minister said India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy and reiterated that every citizen has a duty toward the nation. He concluded by urging people to support indigenous initiatives and work collectively for the country’s rapid development.

