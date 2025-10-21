CM announces Special Action Force to curb communal violence

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces a Special Action Force to curb communal violence, moral policing, and crime, while enhancing police welfare and citizen safety.

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the formation of a Special Action Force in Karnataka to tackle communal killings, violence, provocative speeches, and cases involving moral policing. Speaking at the Police Remembrance Day event at the CR Center on Mysurur Road, he lauded the police department for maintaining law and order, saying that the state’s development, peace, and prosperity are possible only when the police perform their duties effectively.

The CM highlighted that anti-constitutional and immoral acts that hinder the state’s progress have been curbed due to police efforts. He noted that drug trafficking has also been restricted and emphasized the need for continued vigilance. Dedicated stations have been activated to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and other marginalized communities, ensuring constitutional rights are protected.

Siddaramaiah remembered the sacrifices of 191 police personnel across India, including eight from Karnataka, who lost their lives in service over the past year, underscoring that their dedication cannot be measured in words. He announced an allocation of ₹10 crore to the service fund for retired police officers and shared that 116 families have been provided employment support under welfare initiatives.

The CM further said the Special Action Force will be strengthened with additional bomb squads, deployment of Indian Reserve Battalions at Nandibetta, and house-to-house policing programs to ensure citizen safety. He acknowledged the police department’s efforts in restoring law and order in districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, assuring continuous government support for officers injured in duty.